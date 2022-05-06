Advertisement

Officer returns to work to save life of 2-year-old child, officials say

The Woodstock Police Department said officer B. Dixon saved the life of a 2-year-old child who...
The Woodstock Police Department said officer B. Dixon saved the life of a 2-year-old child who was not breathing by performing CPR.(Woodstock Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Gray News) - Officials in Georgia are praising the work of a local officer who helped save the life of a child Thursday night.

The Woodstock Police Department reports officer B. Dixon was on his way home when a call came in regarding a 2-year-old child not breathing.

A department spokesperson said instead of continuing home, Dixon was close by and took the call to be first at the scene.

The officer immediately began performing CPR and was able to resuscitate the child. Woodstock police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and doing well after the incident.

The department thanked Dixon for being a hero to the family and for representing the agency and city well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

After applications were reviewed, $10 million was awarded to 150 schools across Michigan
Over a dozen U.P. schools to make school security upgrades
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Death toll in Havana hotel blast reaches 18, including child
The signing was part of a process to develop the West End EMS Authority
Marquette County West End EMS enters historic partnership
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father
Three developers are working together to renovate four city-owned parcels in downtown Escanaba.
Escanaba City Manager to pursue purchase agreements with local developers