NTN Dirt Ball set for Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Trail Network is ready for spring and their annual trail cleaning event is Saturday, May 7. It’s called the ‘Dirt Ball’ and it takes place at the South Trail Head in Marquette off of County Road 553.

Volunteers have already been out prepping the trails, now the public and riders are invited to put the finishing touches on them. Afterward, you can hit the trails for a hike or bike ride.

“We are really spoiled, that’s one thing that people who travel have a little bit better understanding of how good we have it here, and it’s really exciting to see enthusiasm for the sport and the trails growing,” said Lori Hauswirth, NTN Executive Director.

The Dirt Ball is set for Saturday, May 7 at 9 in the morning. The Dirt Ball celebration at Blackrocks Brewery is from 6-9 p.m. there will be live music, a silent auction, food trucks, and beverages.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.