Advertisement

NTN Dirt Ball set for Saturday

NTN South Strailhead
NTN South Strailhead(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Trail Network is ready for spring and their annual trail cleaning event is Saturday, May 7. It’s called the ‘Dirt Ball’ and it takes place at the South Trail Head in Marquette off of County Road 553.

Volunteers have already been out prepping the trails, now the public and riders are invited to put the finishing touches on them. Afterward, you can hit the trails for a hike or bike ride.

“We are really spoiled, that’s one thing that people who travel have a little bit better understanding of how good we have it here, and it’s really exciting to see enthusiasm for the sport and the trails growing,” said Lori Hauswirth, NTN Executive Director.

The Dirt Ball is set for Saturday, May 7 at 9 in the morning. The Dirt Ball celebration at Blackrocks Brewery is from 6-9 p.m. there will be live music, a silent auction, food trucks, and beverages.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Strong jobs market for teenagers predicted this summer
Strong job market forecast for teenagers this summer
Fire trucks at the ISD.
Volunteer fire departments looking for new recruits
They signed Articles of Incorporation to continue the process of developing the West End EMS...
Marquette County West End clerks sign Articles of Incorporation
People sitting during an Escanaba City Council meeting.
Escanaba City Manager to pursue purchase agreements with local developers