Northwoods Animal Shelter selling tickets for gun raffle fundraiser

The winners will be drawn on May 16
Northwoods Animal Shelter Gun Raffle Flyer
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River is still selling tickets for its 2022 Gun Raffle fundraiser.

There will be five prizes available for five winners. A Remington 308 Bolt Action 700 ADL, a Mossberg 12 Gauge Over/Under 75471, a Tristar 20 Gauge Raptor Silver 97033, a Stevens 12 Gauge Pump 19489, and a Rossi Pump 22LR RP221818Y.

Tickets can be purchased individually for $15, or three for $30. Only 2,500 will be sold. Proceeds will benefit the Northwoods Animal Shelter. You must be 18 or older to purchase tickets.

For the next two weekends, tickets will be sold outside Bigari Ace Hardware in Iron River from 9 a.m. until noon CT.

You do not need to be present for the live drawing to win.

