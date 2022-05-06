Advertisement

Marquette Symphony Orchestra ready for performance Saturday

The MSO rehearsing
The MSO rehearsing(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its last show celebrating its 25th anniversary. Thursday night they met at Northern Michigan University for rehearsal.

They’ll be performing ‘The Planets’ by Gustav Holtz. The director of the MSO says the audience can expect to hear sounds of the galaxy in a themed evening titled, ‘A Universe of Music.’

“It’s to support your Marquette Symphony but it’s also going to be such an amazing music performed by people who you know in a way that you might not always see with all these presentations,” said MSO Conductor Octavio Mas-Arocas

The show will be at Kaufman Auditorium Saturday, May 7. The performance begins at 7:30 at night. Tickets for the general public are between $17-$32.

