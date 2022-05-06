Marquette man sentenced to prison for 10 counts of child sexual abuse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Charles Raymus, of Marquette, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to ten counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity on March 9, 2022.

Raymus was sentenced to serve six to 20 years in prison on each count. This means he will not be eligible for parole until he has served his minimum sentences of six years. By law, the sentences will run concurrently.

Child Sexually Abusive Activity is a felony punishable by up to twenty years in prison. He was originally charged with one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. However, after further investigation uncovered the fact that he had downloaded thousands of images of Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM) from the internet, Raymus was charged with a total of 32 charges related to his criminal activities.

Raymus was arraigned on these charges on Jan. 20, 2022.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin, who prosecuted the defendant, stated, “Mr. Raymus spent many months downloading, saving, and viewing horrendous images of children, including prepubescent children, being sexually exploited and raped by adults. These are not victimless crimes. Each image documents the destruction of a young child’s innocence, and the repeated downloading and viewing of these images continues to victimize these children year after year, while continuing to feed the demand market that fuels the creation of these horrible images.”

This case was investigated by the Marquette Police Department and the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC TF).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.