Marquette County West End clerks sign Articles of Incorporation

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - EMS services in Marquette County’s West End officially entered a historic partnership today at Ely Township Hall.

Township clerks and supervisors signed Articles of Incorporation to develop the West End EMS Authority. It would allow Ely, Republic, Humboldt, Champion and Tilden Townships to develop a board and work as one united team to address critical emergency response needs in their rural areas.

“Each township, historically, had their own first responders,” said Ely Township Clerk Jeremy Laakso. “Due to the country-wide volunteer crisis that we’re in with the emergency services, we were no longer able to get the people that we needed.”

UP Health System EMS Director Alyson Sundberg says this moment could not have come at a better time.

“There’s 911 calls that go out that no first responders are available, and that patient has to wait for that ambulance to come all the way from UPHS Bell,” said Sundberg. “That could be 20 or 25 minutes in some states, and in some situations, that changes the outcome for the worse.”

To further address this need, UP Health System’s School of EMT is also welcoming anyone from these rural townships to take their course and become first responders. Ely Township’s First Responders Coordinator, Allison LeSage, says they will need all the help they can get.

“We currently cover west Ishpeming out to (County Road) 581, and out to the Dickinson County line and Republic,” LeSage said. “It’s a very large coverage area.”

And, Laakso agreed that more available responders can be the difference between life and death.

“By having a first responder there on scene,” said Laakso, “it can be as simple as showing your support. It can be giving oxygen. It can maybe be stopping a bleed.”

For now, the West End EMS Authority just needs the clerks’ signatures for Republic and Tilden Townships. Once they sign, and the group’s attorney looks over the papers, they will be sent to the state for final recognition.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.