Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office credits Lifetracker program for finding 23-year-old special needs man

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the Lifetracker Program for help locating a 23-year-old special needs man.

The man walked away from his adult foster home in Ishpeming Thursday night around 7:30 p.m.

The Ishpeming Police Department requested the help of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit to find the man.

Within 7 minutes, special operations deputies located the man with the help of Lifetracker. He was not injured; The man is now home safe.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public about the opportunity to use the Lifetracker program, which assisted in such a quick response time.

