Lake Superior Community Partnership honors Superior Extrusion Inc.

(Lake Superior Community Partnership logo)
(Lake Superior Community Partnership logo) (WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership celebrated its annual fundraising dinner Thursday.

Every year, the LSCP comes together to support economic development in Marquette County, celebrate its successes, and recognize its Distinguished Service Award winners. The event featured a raffle, auction items, and of course, food.

Superior Extrusion Inc. won the Business Distinguished Service Award for being an economic driver for the Marquette community. Superior Extrusion’s CEO says he’s proud to accept the award.

“It’s quite an honor to be here tonight to accept this award. There’s been a lot of hard work and effort on everybody’s part. We couldn’t have done this without the overwhelming support of the community,” said Brad Couture, President and CEO of SEI.

Jesse Bell, President and CEO of Bell Financial, won the Individual Distinguished Service Award for being an incredible asset to many organizations throughout Marquette County.

