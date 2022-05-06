Kids and families attend Carden International Circus in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids and families in Marquette had some fun Thursday night by going to the circus.

Scores of people filled the bleachers at Lakeview Arena and watched the Carden International Circus while waving light sticks and eating cotton candy. Some of the performance included aerial silking and other acrobatics.

Before the show, kids interacted with clowns, and rode ponies and elephants.

“I wanted to come see animals because my dad said there would be some animals here,” said attendee Charlotte Sowers. “I kind of really like elephants.”

Before the show, a small group of people stood outside of the arena protesting the circus. The protesters were voicing their opinions on animal cruelty and how animals should have a better life than in circus entertainment.

“We just want people to take a deeper look at the way these animals are used for entertainment,” said one protester, Kara McDonald, “and just to, kind of, consider what kind of life they have and how they could have a better life living with their own in a sanctuary.”

The circus continues tomorrow with two more shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Lakeview Arena. Carden International Circus will then have shows at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Pullar Stadium in Sault Ste. Marie.

