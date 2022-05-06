Advertisement

GCC Holds Commencement on Friday, May 6

(Gogebic Community College logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -Friday, May 6 Gogebic Community College will hold its 88th commencement ceremony at the Lindquist Student and Conference Center Gymnasium. Approximately 180 degrees and certificates will be awarded, including 36 Associate of Arts, 43 Associate of Applied Science, 14 Associate of Applied Business, 11 Associate of Applied Technology, 9 Associate of Science degrees, 61 Certificates of Completion and 8 Occupational Certificates.

The graduating class has 48 students graduating with high honors, which means these students have achieved an overall grade point average of 3.75 or higher, and 30 students are graduating with honors, which means that these students are graduating with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74.

This year’s commencement address will be given by Mr. Marquise Slay, a ‘13 GCC alum and student athlete playing for the men’s basketball team from 2011-2013 and participating in Cross Country from 2012-2013. Slay currently serves as a Regional Sales Director for Oliver Companies in Duluth, MN. GCC President, Dr. George McNulty, is presiding over the ceremony. Musical selections will be presented by the Gogebic Range Concert Band, directed by Mr. Dan Pitrone.

Commencement begins at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public. For those unable to attend, GCC will be livestreaming the ceremony on the college YouTube page that will be posted to this link: https://www.gogebic.edu/Events/Graduation.html.

