Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has blown away much of the outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital, and officials report at least eight people have died.

But no tourists were lodged at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations.

That’s according to Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata, speaking to the Communist Party newspaper Granma.

Officials say about a dozen people are missing and searchers are hunting for anyone trapped.

A school next door was evacuated after the blast and no pupils were reported hurt.

