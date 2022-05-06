Escanaba City Manager to pursue purchase agreements with local developers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three developers are working together to renovate four city-owned parcels in downtown Escanaba.

“You’re trading these old facilities for something that’s bright and new and will really be a hub of activity on that side of downtown Escanaba,” said Ed Legault, the executive director of the Delta County Economic Development Alliance.

The council’s decision to pursue purchase agreements comes nearly seven months after the city pulled out of the hotel deal with Proxima. Legault believes it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’m sure what we’ll see in the downtown is more businesses coming in to cater to these people that are coming,” he said.

One of the developers, North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics, says it wants the waterfront parcel behind the jail to connect its two properties.

“It’ll give us several hundred feet of more dock space, it’ll allow us to run utilities down through there to service larger vessels and more vessels,” said Aaron Kadish, property manager at North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics.

Swanee Inc. is looking at the two parcels where the old Chamber of Commerce building sits. Towners of the Terrace Bay Hotel want the parcel right behind the jail. They’re looking at the jail site as well, but it’s county-owned.

The City Attorney says any sale is a benefit.

“The minute that sales closes, somebody is paying property taxes on this lot, immediately generating revenue for the city,” said Lisa Vogler, Escanaba’s new city attorney.

In a public comment last night, the owner of the Terrace Bay Hotel says it’s a simple process moving forward, and the three developers are working together.

Now, City Manager Patrick Jordan will look into purchase agreements on these parcels, giving first preference to the three developers.

