City of Escanaba pursing purchase agreements on old jail site, two more parcels

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved a motion to pursue purchase agreements on three parcels, including the old jail site. The old Chamber of Commerce lot and the North Shore are also included. This follows the new city attorney’s recommendation. She says it’s the quickest way to bring revenue to the city.

Another hot topic Thursday night was the City’s proposed budget. At the beginning of the meeting, every seat was filled with more people standing in the back. They were there to show support for the public library.

“If successful, we have an opportunity for three local companies or entities to pursue projects that will develop land that is currently underutilized,” said Mayor Mark Ammel.

The Council proposed cutting the budget by 40 percent. Nearly 20 people spoke in favor of keeping the library budget as is.

There is another public hearing on the City’s budget on May 19.

