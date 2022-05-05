Advertisement

Zero Degrees Art Gallery gives young artists exposure with Young at Art program

Do you know an outstanding young artist whom you think should be featured? Connect with Zero Degrees
Tristin Larson stands by her art at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.
Tristin Larson stands by her art at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Art Gallery’s Young at Art program gives high school-aged artists the opportunity to show their work in a gallery and experience a sliver of life as professional artists.

The current young artist on display is Tristin Larson. The Marquette Alternative High School senior talks about her inspirations in the video below.

Tristin Larson is the current Young at Art student mentee at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.

Artists in the Young at Art program have a display in the gallery for 3 months, can sell their work, and have a reception planned in their honor.

You can contact Marc at Zero Degrees at 906-228-3058 to nominate an artist for the program.

