Whitmer Signs “Wyatt’s Law” establishing a statewide child abuse registry

The Michigan Senate passed Wyatt’s Law on Wednesday. The law would create a database of people convicted of child abuse that abusers would have to register on.(WNEM TV5)
By Maggie Duly
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of legislation establishing a statewide child abuse registry on Thursday.

Michigan house representatives sponsored nine bills that establish a statewide electronic case management system to track confirmed cases of those abusing or neglecting children. The system makes the information accessible to parents and guardians of children throughout the state. 

Additionally, the bills will modify the procedure to amend or expunge inaccurate reports of child abuse or neglect, ensuring the list accurately tracks offenders.

“As governor of the great state of Michigan and a mom, there is no greater responsibility than keeping our kids safe,” said Whitmer. “Today, I am proud to sign Wyatt’s Law, establishing a statewide Child Abuse Registry in Michigan so we can accurately track confirmed cases of those abusing or neglecting children. I was proud to work across the aisle to get this done for our kids, parents, and families. This law will help keep kids safe at home, in school, and everywhere in between. Additionally, I am focused on making investments in our young Michiganders from preschool to postsecondary so they can get a high-quality public education and continue learning and growing right here in Michigan. Let’s keep putting our kids and getting things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

This legislation comes nearly a decade after Erica Hammel, Wyatt Rewoldt’s mother, started seeking accountability for those convicted of child abuse in Michigan.

Wyatt was abused as a baby by Hammel’s ex-husband’s girlfriend. Hammel said Wyatt’s abuser had been convicted of child abuse twice before the incident. Hammel said she tried finding information online about this woman who would have access to Wyatt but there wasn’t anything, anywhere about child abuse convictions.

“I am so grateful and humbled that the Governor, who is also a mother, is signing Wyatt’s Law today. There is no greater power than a mother’s love,” said Hammel. “It’s been a 7 1/2-year journey that hasn’t been easy. But Wyatt’s life hasn’t been easy and that has always continued to push me to get this done. What happened to Wyatt could have been prevented had pertinent information been easily accessible. Starting today, countless children’s lives in Michigan will be saved because that information is NOW easily accessible. I’m so thankful to every legislator who has helped make this happen. There is and never will be ANY excuse for child abuse.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

