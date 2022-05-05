Viking Octantis makes its Great Lakes maiden voyage

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The largest passenger vessel to navigate the Great Lakes, the Viking Octantis, is making its way around Michigan for the first time.

The 665-foot cruise ship started its journey in Toronto with a final destination of Milwaukee. The ship allows up to 378 passengers with 256 crew members.

The boat docked in Detroit on Tuesday, May 3 and passengers came to shore in Alpena, Mich. on Wednesday.

Mackinac Island residents shared photos of the cruise ship on social media near the island Thursday morning.

Viking Cruises are offering four different routes through the Great Lakes, with trips ranging from 8-15 days. Though none of the cruises take off from Michigan ports, there will be many stops in Michigan cities along the way. On the eight-day expedition from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee, the Octantis will stop in Houghton.

The Octantis is expected to stop in Houghton for the first time on June 1, 2022, according to the expedition itinerary.

You can track the Octantis here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.