Advertisement

Viking Octantis makes its Great Lakes maiden voyage

Viking Cruises' ship, the Octantis, makes it maiden voyage around Michigan. Here the Octanitis...
Viking Cruises' ship, the Octantis, makes it maiden voyage around Michigan. Here the Octanitis is sailing near Detroit.(WLUC)
By Maggie Duly
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The largest passenger vessel to navigate the Great Lakes, the Viking Octantis, is making its way around Michigan for the first time.

The 665-foot cruise ship started its journey in Toronto with a final destination of Milwaukee. The ship allows up to 378 passengers with 256 crew members.

The boat docked in Detroit on Tuesday, May 3 and passengers came to shore in Alpena, Mich. on Wednesday.

Mackinac Island residents shared photos of the cruise ship on social media near the island Thursday morning.

Viking Cruises are offering four different routes through the Great Lakes, with trips ranging from 8-15 days. Though none of the cruises take off from Michigan ports, there will be many stops in Michigan cities along the way. On the eight-day expedition from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee, the Octantis will stop in Houghton.

The Octantis is expected to stop in Houghton for the first time on June 1, 2022, according to the expedition itinerary.

You can track the Octantis here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

CCHA one step closer to reality with unveiling of conference logo
CCHA releases 2022-23 conference schedule
Holy Name High School flyer.
Holy Name High School to offer dual enrollment next school year
Negaunee man missing since Monday, May 2.
If you’ve seen this man, contact Marquette County Sheriff
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan’s AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt