Upper Michigan Today celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Episode 24 shows you 3 homemade salsas
Making guacamole for Cinco de Mayo.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today never needs a reason to celebrate, but today it came naturally. For Cinco de Mayo, hosts Elizabeth and Tia sought out Chef Nathan Mileski of Border Grill to make a tasty treat... or three.

But before you learn how to make salsa borracho, guacamole, and pico de Gallo... the news of the day.

An important volunteer opportunity, diaper drive, MI teacher of the year, and Cinco de Mayo.

To make salsa borracho:

Chef Nate shows UMT how to make salsa borracho.

For guacamole:

Chef Nate shows UMT how to make guacamole.

And last but not least, pico de Gallo!

Chef Nate shows UMT how to make pico de gallo.

