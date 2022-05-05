Run the U.P. Challenge adds Canal Run to lineup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An initiative expanding race participation in the U.P. has added another race for this year. It’s called the Run the U.P. Challenge. The challenge includes seven different races across upper Michigan.

It begins this Saturday, May 7 with a new race in Marquette called the Dead Carp 20-K. Also, the Canal Run in Hancock will be joining the challenge as well.

“It is a tight community and most runners who run Queen City also run the Marquette Marathon and also run Canal Run and this is just a way to get them down to Iron Mountain or Gladstone, we want to try something a little different to expand it to encompass the whole U.P,” said Race Director Derek Lindstrom.

Those who compete in four of the seven races will receive a Run the U.P. Challenge medal. The entry fee is $5 on top of normal race fees. Awards will be presented after the final race in Iron Mountain in September.

