Pleasant spring day ahead
Today: Mostly sunny early then partly sunny and milder
>Highs: 40s along Lake Superior, 50s along Lake Michigan, low to mid-60s inland
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm with isolated showers late in the day across the west
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland
Monday: Mostly cloudy/humid with isolated showers and storms in the west
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy/humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Low 70s west, mid to upper 60s elsewhere
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy/ humid with scattered showers and storms
>Highs: Near 80° west, 70s elsewhere
