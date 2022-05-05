Pleasant spring day ahead

Today: Mostly sunny early then partly sunny and milder

>Highs: 40s along Lake Superior, 50s along Lake Michigan, low to mid-60s inland

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm with isolated showers late in the day across the west

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland

Monday: Mostly cloudy/humid with isolated showers and storms in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy/humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 70s west, mid to upper 60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy/ humid with scattered showers and storms

>Highs: Near 80° west, 70s elsewhere

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.