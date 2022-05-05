Norway students learn about mindfulness ahead of finals

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman at Norway High School got a stress-relief break. Jenny DeDecker from Full Moon Rising Wellness Studio visited a 9th-grade physical education class on Thursday.

DeDecker spoke to students about mindfulness, and broke down the myth of “multi-tasking.” She says learning breathing techniques can help students stay calm during finals season.

“When we take long, deep breaths, we are able to calm the nervous system and come into that state of rest and digest rather than be in fight or flight. Our poor students these days, more than ever, are in that state of fight or flight more often than they should be,” DeDecker said.

DeDecker says mindfulness is a practice and that every student needs to find a healthy outlet to relieve stress.

