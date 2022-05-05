Advertisement

Norway students learn about mindfulness ahead of finals

Jenny DeDecker (standing) instructs students on proper breathing and meditation techniques
Jenny DeDecker (standing) instructs students on proper breathing and meditation techniques(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman at Norway High School got a stress-relief break. Jenny DeDecker from Full Moon Rising Wellness Studio visited a 9th-grade physical education class on Thursday.

DeDecker spoke to students about mindfulness, and broke down the myth of “multi-tasking.” She says learning breathing techniques can help students stay calm during finals season.

“When we take long, deep breaths, we are able to calm the nervous system and come into that state of rest and digest rather than be in fight or flight. Our poor students these days, more than ever, are in that state of fight or flight more often than they should be,” DeDecker said.

DeDecker says mindfulness is a practice and that every student needs to find a healthy outlet to relieve stress.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Habitat House
Marquette Habitat for Humanity dedicates 107th house
Frontal view of the Casa Calabria
Knights of Columbus host relief dinner for Ukraine aid
Downtown Negaunee
Negaunee DDA considers new ‘social district’
Woodland Sky performs for Negaunee students
Woodland Sky performs for Negaunee students Thursday afternoon