North Iron Church hosting Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry Thursday morning

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -Ishpeming churches and area businesses are working together to provide food for the community Thursday morning through a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry.

The drive-thru event is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at North Iron Church in Ishpeming. You must enter the west entrance and exit onto Malton Road, and please park facing Ishpeming.

Registration will be held in the church parking lot. Those walking or in a wheelchair can pick up food at the VFW parking lot at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.