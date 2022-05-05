Munising Public Schools celebrate centennial for Mather building

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night was a centennial celebration for a school in Alger County. The Munising Public School District celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the William G. Mather school building.

The building was open to the public to see the history and old photos from the past. It originally served as the high school and now is the elementary school. The elementary principal says it’s important to share and celebrate the history.

“I think it is very important and we’re even sharing it with the youth, we have a lot of elementary kids who are bringing their parents here tonight which is awesome to see, just teaching them the history of the building and respect for the building and what it’s offered us and the resource it’s been educationally for generations,” said Nicole Lasak, Elementary Principal for Munising Public Schools.

The ceremony Wednesday night also included musical performances from the MHS Concert Band and the Munising Vanguards.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.