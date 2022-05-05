Advertisement

MSP executes search warrants in April Norway Township assault

Nine people were identified by the MSP as being directly involved in the incident
(WJRT)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post says it has successfully executed search warrants in relation to an assault in Norway Township on April 1.

The MSP says nine people have been identified as directly involved, not including the alleged victim. There were also witnesses.

“Troopers have identified all the parties involved, and we are working with the Dickinson County Prosecutor to come to a resolution,” said Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth, MSP Iron Mountain Post Commander.

Hauswirth said no arrests have been made, and the results of the search warrants are still pending. Hauswirth confirmed that the prosecutor’s office has continued to receive reports from the MSP about the progress of the investigation.

“We’ll give them the report, and provide them with everything, and they will make a charging decision as to who is charged, or if people are charged,” Hauswirth said.

Hauswirth said the investigation is still open, and investigators are still compiling information.

“I expect to have a resolution soon,” Hauswirth said.

Investigators have not released the names of those involved or a description of the incident. Social media posts were shared widely last month about the incident. Police have expressed caution about how social media has played a role in this investigation.

We will update you when more information is released.

