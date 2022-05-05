Michigan’s AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Danna Nessel is calling on President Joe Biden to fully cancel federal student loan debt for all borrowers across the country.

Nessel joined a multistate coalition of eight attorneys general to address Biden and stress that immediate relief is needed for borrowers struggling with the unmanageable burden of student loan debt.

The attorneys general sent a letter to Biden where they acknowledged the administration’s commitment to addressing the issue, however, the coalition urged him to immediately exercise his authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel all federal student loan debt for every borrower.

“Hardships created by the pandemic – and the subsequent hold on loan payments – prove we are equipped to cancel student debt once and for all,” Nessel said. “I stand with my colleagues in asking President Biden to bring this much-needed relief to millions of borrowers across the country.”

Currently, student borrowers owe more than $1.7 trillion to the federal government. The coalition argues that a full cancelation of student debt is necessary due to the sheer amount of debt owed and the flawed repayment and forgiveness systems.

The coalition further argues that the cancelation of federal student loan debts will reduce stress and mental fatigue and provide countless opportunities for borrowers, such as saving for retirement and purchasing new homes. Additionally, the attorneys general state that cancelling federal student loan debt can substantially help close the racial wealth gap.

Attorneys general from New York, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Washington joined Nessel in this call to action.

