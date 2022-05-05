Michigan Tech announces 2022-2023 Hockey Schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey program announced its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday (May 5) in conjunction with the CCHA unveiling its composite schedule. The Huskies have 34 regular-season games on the schedule that includes eight non-conference and 26 CCHA contests.

The season begins with an exhibition game at the US National Development Program on October 8. The teams will meet for the second straight season. The regular-season opener is the next weekend (Oct. 14-15) at Alaska. The home opener also kicks off CCHA play on October 21-22 versus Bemidji State. The lone non-conference home series of the season is on October 28-29 against St. Lawrence.

The Huskies travel to Bowling Green on November 4-5 and then host Lake Superior State on November 11-12. A trip to St. Thomas on November 18-19 and a home series against Minnesota State on Thanksgiving weekend wrap up the month.

Tech travels to Northern Michigan on December 2 and wraps up the CCHA series the next night at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies and LSSU Lakers wrap up their season series on December 16-17 in the Soo.

Michigan Tech is committed to hosting a four-team Great Lakes Invitational Tournament in late December. An official announcement will be made at a later date.

The Huskies return to the Desert Hockey Classic for the second time after winning the tournament in January 2016. Tech plays at Arizona State on January 6 and wraps up the tournament against either Air Force or Boston University.

January continues by hosting St. Thomas on January 13-14. The Huskies travel to Ferris State for their only regular-season meeting with the Bulldogs the next weekend (Jan. 20-21). The Huskies and Wildcats meet to wrap up the month. The rivalry takes place Friday in Houghton and Saturday in Marquette.

The final month of the regular season begins at Bemidji State on February 3-4. Bowling Green comes to town for the annual Winter Carnival series on February 10-11. The regular season wraps up at Minnesota State on February 24-25.

The top four teams after the regular season will host the opening round of the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs on March 3-5 with a best-of-three series. Both semifinals (Mar. 11) and the CCHA Championship Game (Mar. 18) will be played as a single game at the highest remaining seed.

The NCAA Tournament opens play on March 23-25 with regional sites in Allentown, Pa, Bridgeport, Conn., Fargo, N.D., and Manchester, N.H. The 2023 Frozen Four is set to take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. on April 6 and 8.

Michigan Tech ticketing information will be released in July and non-conference game times will be added as they become available.

2022-23 Hockey Schedule

Oct. 8 at USNTDP (exhibition); Oct. 14-15 at Alaska; Oct. 21-22 Bemidji State*; Oct. 28-29 St. Lawrence; Nov. 4-5 at Bowling Green*; Nov. 11-12 Lake Superior State*; Nov. 18-19 at St. Thomas*; Nov. 25-26 Minnesota State*; Dec. 2 at Northern Michigan*; Dec. 3 Northern Michigan*; Dec. 16-17 at Lake Superior State*; TBA Great Lakes Invitational; Jan. 6-7 at Desert Hockey Classic; Jan. 13-14 St. Thomas*; Jan. 20-21 at Ferris State*; Jan. 27 Northern Michigan*; Jan. 28 at Northern Michigan*; Feb. 3-4 at Bemidji State*; Feb. 10-11 Bowling Green* (Winter Carnival); Feb. 24-25 at Minnesota State*; Mar. 3-5 CCHA Quarterfinal; Mar. 11 CCHA Semifinal; Mar. 18 CCHA Championship; Mar. 23-25 NCAA Regionals; Apr. 6 & 8 Frozen Four

