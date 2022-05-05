Michigan Supreme Court debating whether to make remote hearing rules permanent

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, the Michigan Supreme Court is debating how future court proceedings could be held around the state.

Since Spring 2020, hearings have mostly been remote under emergency pandemic orders and similar interim rules. Now, there is a proposed administrative order that would direct local courts to use Zoom hearings to “the greatest extent possible.”

State Court Administrator Tom Boyd says there should be a middle ground.

“If it’s an activity which is just people arguing for a very brief period of time without witnesses and exhibits, then that not always but likely should be done remotely,” said Boyd.

Marquette County’s Director of Court Operations, Charity Mason, says while Zoom does help with some cases, there are others in which the platform would not reduce a backlog entirely.

“Jury trials are one of the most complicated things that a court does,” Mason said. “So, the backlog will not be remedied with increased use of zoom courtroom.”

Mason went further, saying while Zoom court is good in some instances, it is not good for everything.

“Allowing the courts the ability to control which proceedings are required to be done virtually versus which ones should be done in person I think is important to maintain the autonomy of our court operations and certainly of our judges,” said Mason.

Boyd says there could be a positive economic aspect toward having some remote hearings.

“Think about the thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars people pay lawyers to drive to court,” Boyd said. “If we can eliminate that, that money all belongs in the pockets of the people paying those lawyers.”

Boyd believes a decision on the matter will be made “relatively soon” by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.