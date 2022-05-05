Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents, A Universe of Music

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 25 years in the community and preparing for their latest performance at Kaufman Auditorium Saturday, May 7. The director of MSO says the audience can expect to hear sounds of the galaxy in themed evening titled, ‘A Universe of Music.’

Tickets are on sale now, here.

