Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents, A Universe of Music

The performance is set for Saturday, May 7 at Kaufman Auditorium
A Universe of Music will feature sounds of the planets and take the audience on a ride through the galaxy
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 25 years in the community and preparing for their latest performance at Kaufman Auditorium Saturday, May 7. The director of MSO says the audience can expect to hear sounds of the galaxy in themed evening titled, ‘A Universe of Music.’

Marquette Symphony Orchestra performance, A Universe of Music, Saturday, May 7
