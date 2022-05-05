Advertisement

Marquette Habitat for Humanity dedicates 107th house

Habitat House
Habitat House(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ISHEPMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 107th house in Ishpeming.

The house, which took a little over one year to build, was presented to the Hodge family. It took 98 volunteers who worked over 2,300 hours to finish building. Each member of the family also put in 250 hours of work into the home or other habitat projects. Habitat workers say the finished product is extremely rewarding.

“Its really gratifying to build with families and for families and see what they can accomplish with homeownership and their excitement as they grow through the process,” said Marquette Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Deanna Johnson.

Marquette Habitat for Humanity is currently working on its 108th house in Marquette and is planning on breaking ground for a new house in Negaunee Township.

