Lake Superior Community Partnership hosting annual dinner Thursday
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting its annual dinner Thursday.
The dinner is in NMU’s Northern Center Ballrooms,1401 Presque Isle Ave., Marquette, MI 49855, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is open to the public.
Register and pre-purchase golden tickets at Marquette.org or bid on the silent auction at auctria.events/AnnualDinner2022
At the dinner, the LSCP will be recognizing Business Distinguished Service Award Winner, Superior Extrusion Inc., and Individual Distinguished Service Award Winner, Jesse Bell. There will be auction items, a raffle, networking, a DJ, food, and more.
