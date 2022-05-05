Lake Superior Community Partnership hosting annual dinner Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting its annual dinner Thursday.

The dinner is in NMU’s Northern Center Ballrooms,1401 Presque Isle Ave., Marquette, MI 49855, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is open to the public.

Register and pre-purchase golden tickets at Marquette.org or bid on the silent auction at auctria.events/AnnualDinner2022

At the dinner, the LSCP will be recognizing Business Distinguished Service Award Winner, Superior Extrusion Inc., and Individual Distinguished Service Award Winner, Jesse Bell. There will be auction items, a raffle, networking, a DJ, food, and more.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.