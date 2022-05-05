Advertisement

Knights of Columbus host relief dinner for Ukraine aid

Frontal view of the Casa Calabria
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An organization is using Italian cuisine to help provide relief for those impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

The Knights of Columbus and Casa Calabria are partnering up for a spaghetti dinner to host a fundraiser. Funds raised by the dinner will be sent to provide relief for citizens in Ukraine. The dinner is scheduled for May 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter Cathedral.

Council 689 Grand Knight Edward Stockert said that the money collected will go to both sending volunteers over to Ukraine to assist displaced citizens. Another fundraiser will be held on May 17 at Remies Tavern.

“The money collected will go to direct relief, and it is a free-will donation. So bring your cash, bring your checks, anything you donate will be going in-country,” said Stockert. “We will appreciate anything you can donate.”

