Kingsford students release Chinook Salmon into the wild

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Students connected with the great outdoors today. Dickinson County third-graders released Chinook Salmon into the wild, ending a six-month project.

Over 100 Chinook Salmon were released into the Cedar River in Powers on Thursday. Since November, Bryan Johnson’s Woodland Elementary third grade class has seen the salmon grow in front of their eyes in their Kingsford classroom.

“It was really fun watching the salmon through the whole life cycle. It was fun watching them grow from tiny eggs to four-inch baby salmon,” said Dominic Tantangelo, Woodland Elementary Third Grade Student.

Trout Unlimited sponsored the project. The organization provides the equipment students learn from.

“Just from the enthusiasm these kids got, I think elementary is the target group you want to have here,” said Rick Vita, Trout Unlimited Member.

Because of the project, third graders in Johnson’s class say they are now more interested in going fishing.

“I learned something I never knew. I never knew the parts of the tank like the chiller, and how it stays on all day and night,” said Annika Werner, Woodland Elementary Third Grade Student.

Students also learned about fishing rules, and what will happen to their salmon next.

“They will travel all the way down to Lake Michigan, so thirty plus miles. When it is time to spawn, they will come back to the Cedar River to spawn. There is a chance that these kids could catch a fish that was released today,” said Shannon Kritz, Michigan DNR Menominee County Conservation Officer.

The reason why Chinook Salmon return to their original home to spawn babies is unique.

“Salmon can smell where they were born,” said Cecilia Michnastiehm, Woodland Elementary Third Grade Student.

Volunteers from the Normenco Sportsman’s Club in powers helped the students plant the fish. It says these 100-plus salmon will guarantee fishing for the students’ grandchildren.

“It’s good for future generations, and to get the kids involved. We want to keep {the ecosystem} going so everyone has an opportunity,” said Lyle Gearhart, Normenco Sportsman’s Club President.

While today was an educational day, students got to experience learning outside the classroom.

“All of my friends are here to do it with me, and that makes it a lot more fun,” Michnastiehm said.

The Trout Unlimited-sponsored program has been going on for more than two decades. Virta wants to see it continue to grow.

