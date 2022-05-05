If you’ve seen this man, contact Marquette County Sheriff

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jacob Maki, 41, of Negaunee was last seen leaving his residence on Oak Street in a grey 2006 Ford Focus on Monday, May 2 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

On Tuesday at around 4:53 p.m., the 2006 Ford Focus was located on Flat Rock Road near Koski Lake Road in Ely Township. The vehicle was found rolled on its side and unoccupied.

Maki is 5′09″, around 175lbs. He has grey and brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue framed eyeglasses, a green jacket, jeans and a ball cap with an Ore Dock or Black Rocks brewery logo.

Marquette County Search and Rescue has started a search for Maki. Search and Rescue will be utilizing tracking dogs and is requesting the public to avoid the area around the Flat Rock Road and Koski Lake Road to avoid scent contamination.

Anyone that may have possibly seen Maki, or has information that may assist in the search for him is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (906) 225-8441.

