Holy Name High School to offer dual enrollment next school year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Name High School: A Chesterton Academy will offer dual enrollment classes in the fall. Juniors at the school can enroll in up to six credit hours of college courses in the fall.

“We’re very excited about these dual enrollment opportunities, something that our students and families have wanted for a little while we’ve heard and we’re very excited to have them now,” said Mark Surrell, headmaster of Holy Name Catholic High School: A Chesterton Academy.

Chesterton Academies partnered with the Franciscan University of Steubenville to make this possible.

“Nothing changes for the students. It’s the same Chesterton Academy experience but Franciscan University has identified the quality of that experience and so all that the students will have to do is sit for an extra exam,” said Surrell.

Right now, the classes offered are similar to the school’s current theology and philosophy classes.

“And eventually we’ll expand to probably more of the humanities classes and beyond perhaps,” said Surrell.

The program is available to juniors and seniors, but Holy Name will not have a senior class until the 2023-2024 school year.

Classes are yearlong and about $300 per course for each student.

“It’s much less than normal college tuition and for families that kind of want to spread out that cost over several years instead of just getting one college bill at a time, it’s a really great investment,” said Surrell.

Eventually, students will be able to take up to 36 credit hours of classes. They’ll receive a transcript from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and those credits will transfer just like any other college student’s credits.

