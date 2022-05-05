Advertisement

CCHA releases 2022-23 conference schedule

CCHA one step closer to reality with unveiling of conference logo
By Maggie Duly
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEPHAVEN, MINN. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association released the 2022-23 conference schedule and the first games will be in Marquette with Northern Michigan University hosting Bowling Green State on Oct. 1 and 2.

Michigan Tech will play its first conference home against the Bemidji State Beavers on Oct. 21 and 22.

The Wildcats face the Huskies in early December and late January. See NMU’s full schedule here and MTU’s here.

View the complete CCHA schedule here.

