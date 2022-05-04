William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising hosting centennial celebration Wednesday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help a Munising Elementary School celebrate 100 years Wednesday. The William G. Mather Elementary School is hosting a centennial celebration.

There is an open house at 5:30 p.m. followed by a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The district will also live stream the ceremony through the Munising Schools Facebook Page if you can’t make the celebration.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students celebrated at a pep rally on February 14th, Which was this year’s 100th school day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.