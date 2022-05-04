William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising hosting centennial celebration Wednesday
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help a Munising Elementary School celebrate 100 years Wednesday. The William G. Mather Elementary School is hosting a centennial celebration.
There is an open house at 5:30 p.m. followed by a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The district will also live stream the ceremony through the Munising Schools Facebook Page if you can’t make the celebration.
Kindergarten through fifth-grade students celebrated at a pep rally on February 14th, Which was this year’s 100th school day.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.