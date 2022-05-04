Advertisement

William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising hosting centennial celebration Wednesday

100 year celebration
100 year celebration(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help a Munising Elementary School celebrate 100 years Wednesday. The William G. Mather Elementary School is hosting a centennial celebration.

There is an open house at 5:30 p.m. followed by a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The district will also live stream the ceremony through the Munising Schools Facebook Page if you can’t make the celebration.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students celebrated at a pep rally on February 14th, Which was this year’s 100th school day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth
A home in Forsyth Township is a complete loss after a fire Monday morning. (5/2/22)
UPDATE: Forsyth Township house is total loss following fire
Teal Lake Melt-Down structure sunk Saturday, winner announced

Latest News

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
The event’s hosts obtained feedback from the community on what is important to them for the...
NMU holds community forums on plans for hospital site
Director Jason Mattson says the biggest hurdle was that rental scripts and music arrived three...
“Little Women” premieres in Iron County on May 13