Warm spring stretch towards the weekend

High pressure keeping mostly clear and calm conditions Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Chance for patchy fog along the shorelines with visibility below a mile at times. Fog to dissipate and mostly clear skies to prevail Thursday midday.

Rain chances are limited to mainly the Southern U.P. Thursday through Friday as the high pressure holds off much of the energy from a Central Plains system.

The combination of warm and dry conditions present a wildfire risk in the U.P. for Thursday through the weekend -- take caution on any outdoor burning.

The high pressure breaks down Sunday as a Northern Plains sweeps west through east over Upper Michigan, with rain and thunderstorm chances Sunday evening through early next week.

Temperatures gradually rise above the seasonal trend these next seven days.

Thursday, Cinco de Mayo: Patchy a.m. fog, otherwise partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south late; warm

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south; warm

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of p.m. rain; warm and windy

>Highs: 60s

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms; warmer and windy

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms, diminishing in the evening; warm

>Highs: 70

