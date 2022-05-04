Advertisement

Swick employees meet together for spring breakfast event

Swick holds spring breakfast event
Swick holds spring breakfast event(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
May. 4, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, a Marquette business gathered all of its employees for a special occasion, for the most important meal of the day.

Swick Home Services and its employees met Wednesday morning at Big Boy in Marquette to have its spring breakfast event. The last time the business held this event was back in 2019. Swick’s owner, Rick Gilles said a meeting for breakfast today is another step towards normalcy.

“Yeah it’s been tough the last 3 years. we’re sort of a family type business and we haven’t been able to get together like we normally do with the Christmas party or our summer picnic or any of those types of things so to be able to get together this spring and have our breakfast again is a nice thing,” he said.

Gilles said by having these events it could help bring all of its 55 employees together.

