Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a complaint filed against a court employee, the Schoolcraft County Board voted Tuesday against hiring an attorney to help in the matter.

“We determined whether the county would hire an attorney to advise them in the dispute between the county magistrate and the chief judge,” said Commissioner Alan Kilar.

At today’s meeting, the exact nature of the complaint was not publicly discussed, the county board decided not to retain legal representation. A motion was rejected with a 3 to 2 vote. Kilar voted against hiring an attorney.

“Its between the magistrate and the chief judge, the county pays the salary of the magistrate but the judge has the authority and the right to hire and fire the magistrate.”

Commissioner Paul Walker voted in favor of hiring an attorney.

“All I want to do is protect the taxpayers, we have deep pockets, we can be sued,” said Walker.

With the motion rejected, Kilar says he’s not sure if the board will take any additional steps.

“I think we need to steer clear of the controversy here. That has to be resolved by the state court administrator’s office.”

This is not the first time misconduct accusations in the court have caused public speculation. According to documentation provided by the Schoolcraft County Prosecutor, District Court Magistrate David Maddox was investigated last year for sexual misconduct allegations.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg conducted the investigation, he found there was insufficient evidence and did not authorize any charges.

TV6 has filed a Freedom of Information Act request, seeking to learn more about the complaint involving Tuesday’s meeting. We will bring you new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.