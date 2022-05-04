Advertisement

Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan

Michigan Elections.
Michigan Elections.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Unofficial results are in from a light Election Day in Upper Michigan.

Click here for a list of the results from the seven races in the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigamme Township Supervisor recall was successful, with Rhonda Boshears getting seven votes more than incumbent William Seppanen.

The NICE Community Schools Sinking Fund Proposal passed with 75% of voters saying yes, and the Marquette Area Public Schools Sinking Fund Renewal was approved with 83% support.

In the three-way Houghton City Council race for a partial term ending in November, Craig Waddell won with 10 more votes than runner-up Robyn Johnson.

The Calumet village ordinance for the nomination and appointment of the village treasurer passed by eight votes, 43 to 35.

In Lake Linden, the village emergency services millage was renewed, 115 to 24.

The bond proposal for Pickford Public Schools was approved 271 to 179.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home in Forsyth Township is a complete loss after a fire Monday morning. (5/2/22)
UPDATE: Forsyth Township house is total loss following fire
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
Teal Lake Melt-Down structure sunk Saturday, winner announced
NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter-in-place Monday morning
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
The event’s hosts obtained feedback from the community on what is important to them for the...
NMU holds community forums on plans for hospital site
Director Jason Mattson says the biggest hurdle was that rental scripts and music arrived three...
“Little Women” premieres in Iron County on May 13
Anastasia
Gwinn Area Community Schools presents “Anastasia” musical this weekend