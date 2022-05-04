Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Unofficial results are in from a light Election Day in Upper Michigan.

Click here for a list of the results from the seven races in the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigamme Township Supervisor recall was successful, with Rhonda Boshears getting seven votes more than incumbent William Seppanen.

The NICE Community Schools Sinking Fund Proposal passed with 75% of voters saying yes, and the Marquette Area Public Schools Sinking Fund Renewal was approved with 83% support.

In the three-way Houghton City Council race for a partial term ending in November, Craig Waddell won with 10 more votes than runner-up Robyn Johnson.

The Calumet village ordinance for the nomination and appointment of the village treasurer passed by eight votes, 43 to 35.

In Lake Linden, the village emergency services millage was renewed, 115 to 24.

The bond proposal for Pickford Public Schools was approved 271 to 179.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.