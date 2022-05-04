Olde Swing Bridge Roasters opening soon in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - There is more information on a new coffee shop that will be opening in Ontonagon. In June 2021, TV6 told you about the upcoming Olde Swing Bridge Roasters.

The building had been undergoing renovations for seven years. Now, all that is left is to do is arrange the gift shop and install a barista trailer just to the side of the building.

One co-owner, Dan Sullivan, says they are ready to give Ontonagon a nice coffee experience.

“We’ve invested in Ontonagon because we feel it needs it,” said Sullivan. “I think it’s the ‘build it, they will come’ philosophy that we’re using. And we believe they’re going to come.”

The gift shop will have a soft opening on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend. The hope is to have the grand opening in June.

