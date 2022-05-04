Advertisement

Olde Swing Bridge Roasters opening soon in Ontonagon

The coffee and gift shop is awaiting a barista trailer and is expected to open at the start of Memorial Day Weekend
The co-owners plan to have a soft opening at the beginning of Memorial Day Weekend
The co-owners plan to have a soft opening at the beginning of Memorial Day Weekend(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - There is more information on a new coffee shop that will be opening in Ontonagon. In June 2021, TV6 told you about the upcoming Olde Swing Bridge Roasters.

The building had been undergoing renovations for seven years. Now, all that is left is to do is arrange the gift shop and install a barista trailer just to the side of the building.

One co-owner, Dan Sullivan, says they are ready to give Ontonagon a nice coffee experience.

“We’ve invested in Ontonagon because we feel it needs it,” said Sullivan. “I think it’s the ‘build it, they will come’ philosophy that we’re using. And we believe they’re going to come.”

The gift shop will have a soft opening on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend. The hope is to have the grand opening in June.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

First responders search for a woman in Black River Falls.
UPDATE: Body of woman who fell found in Black River Falls
Norm and Dan Pestka are sending letters to Ontonagon County businesses to recruit staff for...
Father & son from Ontonagon help Bay Cliff Health Camp
Dousing fires from a distance at Sawyer International is just one-way U.P. firefighters...
Firefighters take part in annual training at Sawyer International
The school surveyed all seniors about their feelings on the program and just as students did in...
Dickinson County students participate in pilot learning program
Escanaba Area Public Schools first grade teacher Nanette Hanson has been named the 2022-23...
Escanaba educator named 2022-23 Michigan Teacher of the Year