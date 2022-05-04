Advertisement

International Firefighters Day: Celebrating volunteers across Upper Michigan

Sands Fire Department Chief Thomas Wahlstrom
Sands Fire Department Chief Thomas Wahlstrom(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday is International Firefighters Day, a time to recognize those who serve in Upper Michigan.

TV6′s own Clint McLeod and Grace Blair both volunteer at departments in their communities. Many fire departments in the U.P. operate entirely with volunteers or partially-paid positions.

Sands Township Fire Department is one example, it is currently in need of more volunteers.

Sands Township Fire Chief Thomas Wahlstrom said its responders receive some pay for their time on-scene. He says the reward of joining a volunteer fire department, however, outweighs any pay.

“Being able to serve your community, making a difference to the residents around, being there for people on their hardest days typically is very rewarding to be able to help them in whatever way they can,” Wahlstrom said.

To apply as a volunteer firefighter for the Sands Township Department, visit its website by clicking here.

