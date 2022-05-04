A Medical Care Access Coalition looks to help decrease the cost of prescription medications

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula nonprofit is working to help people save money on prescriptions.

Last year alone, the Medical Care and Access Coalition (MCAC) of Dickinson and Iron Counties helped save people more than $2 million on their prescriptions.

The non-profit coalition is funded through grants and government programs. The organization says the most popular medicine people need is insulin and heart medication.

“Yesterday I ran a client. His medication would have cost him on his current insurance $6,117 out of pocket for the rest of the year. Because we were able to switch his Medicare Part D insurance, we were able to get him down to $360,” said Mylynn Truleck, MCAC of Dickinson and Iron Counties Executive Director.

The organization has offices in Iron Mountain and Iron River, it says they will turn away no applications. Truleck says prescription medications are a necessity for those with health concerns, but cost remains an issue. When a client learns how much they saved, it can be an emotional moment.

“Sometimes they cry, some hug me. It is a blessing to have these services available to people of our area.”

The organization was founded in 2004 and lost its funding in 2018. Truleck said if it was not for a $60,000 donation from Enbridge, the coalition would have closed its doors.

Now, the group is funded through state and federal programs, as well as grants from Enbridge, the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, and more.

To inquire about an application to see if you qualify for assistance, call 906-774-3980. Its office in Iron Mountain is in the basement of Dickinson Hospital, now part of Marshfield Clinic Health System. The Iron River office is located at the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

