MDOT holds public meeting to discuss US-41/M-28 improvements in Negaunee Twp.

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to a meeting regarding a planned 2023 project on US-41/M-28 in Marquette County.

During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. The meeting will take place at the Township Hall Thursday, May 12 from 5-5:30 p.m. immediately preceding the regular Negaunee Township Board meeting.

In 2023, MDOT will be performing joint repairs and resurfacing US-41/M-28 from Iroquois Drive to Brickyard Road in the city of Negaunee, Negaunee Township, and Marquette Township. In conjunction with this resurfacing project, a project made possible by safety funds will involve reconfiguring the crossovers from the east intersection with Heritage Drive to the end of the grass median east of Pond Road. This will include building “truck loons,” areas of pavement outside of the normal traffic lanes to provide additional room for commercial vehicles to turn. The crossover reconfiguration will be the focus of the public meeting.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/Programs/Title-VI. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Comments and input can be submitted by mail, phone, or e-mail to Dan Weingarten (WeingartenD@Michigan.gov), in addition to the public meeting.

