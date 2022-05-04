Advertisement

Marquette West Rotary Club recruiting new members

Published: May. 4, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette West Rotary Club is looking for new members.

The group is hosting a recruitment event from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Blackrocks Brewery. You can enjoy snacks and beer or soft drinks while learning more about Rotary and what the group does to make Marquette and the world a better place.

Click here for more information.

