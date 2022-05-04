Advertisement

Marquette County man sentenced for multiple CSC charges

Tom Pascoe
Tom Pascoe(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County man has been sentenced for multiple criminal sexual conduct charges.

Thomas Pascoe was convicted on Jan. 3, 2022 for sexual contact with 3 children under the age of 13. The offenses occurred from 2019-2022.

Pascoe will serve between 71 months and 15 years in prison following his sentencing Wednesday. The Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin says the charges were brought against Pascoe after the most recent victim came forward.

“Now these are three children who had their lives forever altered. And we got to hear about the impact it had on them and still has on them going back years. I commend them for the strength they showed, each one of them had to testify at some point,” said Griffin.

At the time of the crimes Pascoe was on probation for a separate sexual assault involving an adult.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Community Foundation receives $100,000 grant to support use of recovery dollars in Marquette County
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
UIA waives $431M in federal pandemic overpayments
Nanette Hanson was named 2022-23 Michigan Teacher of the Year.
Escanaba educator named 2022-23 Michigan Teacher of the Year
City of Negaunee seal.
City of Negaunee releases Recreation Plan for “30-Day Public Review”