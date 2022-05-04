Marquette County man sentenced for multiple CSC charges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County man has been sentenced for multiple criminal sexual conduct charges.

Thomas Pascoe was convicted on Jan. 3, 2022 for sexual contact with 3 children under the age of 13. The offenses occurred from 2019-2022.

Pascoe will serve between 71 months and 15 years in prison following his sentencing Wednesday. The Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin says the charges were brought against Pascoe after the most recent victim came forward.

“Now these are three children who had their lives forever altered. And we got to hear about the impact it had on them and still has on them going back years. I commend them for the strength they showed, each one of them had to testify at some point,” said Griffin.

At the time of the crimes Pascoe was on probation for a separate sexual assault involving an adult.

