Marquette City Fire Department conducts training at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department is conducting a week long training exercise at NMU.

The department kicked off the week of training at the university’s abandoned West Hall this afternoon. Exercises include ladder operations, forceful entry training, and fire suppressant training with water hoses.

The idea is to prepare fire-fighters for emergency situations they may encounter on the scene of a real fire.

“It makes it as realistic as possible because we’re doing a lot of demolition work. Northern was nice enough to let us use this building, we’re trying to take advantage of it before they tear it down,” said Marquette City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Haile.

The Marquette City Fire Department will also conduct fictional search and rescue operations as part of their training this week.

