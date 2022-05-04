Advertisement

Marquette Board of Light and Power holding Shiras Plant working session Wednesday

The site of the former Shiras Plant in South Marquette
The site of the former Shiras Plant in South Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The meeting is on May 4th, at 5:30 p.m. The topic of discussion will be the property at 400 E. Hampton Street which is the former site of the Shiras Steam Plant.

An overview of the property will be presented, followed by a discussion and public input. The meeting will be held at the main office of the Marquette Board of Light & Power, at 2200 Wright St, Marquette, MI 49855.

Any additional information will be made available on the BLP website prior to the meeting

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Blackrocks Brewery
Marquette West Rotary Club recruiting new members
100 year celebration
William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising hosting centennial celebration Wednesday
Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue