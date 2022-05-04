Marquette Board of Light and Power holding Shiras Plant working session Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The meeting is on May 4th, at 5:30 p.m. The topic of discussion will be the property at 400 E. Hampton Street which is the former site of the Shiras Steam Plant.

An overview of the property will be presented, followed by a discussion and public input. The meeting will be held at the main office of the Marquette Board of Light & Power, at 2200 Wright St, Marquette, MI 49855.

Any additional information will be made available on the BLP website prior to the meeting

