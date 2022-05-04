LMAS District Health Department establishes Harm Reduction Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing increase in opioid overdoses in Michigan, the LMAS District Health Department reported.

LMAS District Health Department has addressed this increase by creating the Harm Reduction Program. Harm reduction programs utilize evidence-based approaches that reduce the risks associated with substance use.

“Harm Reduction reduces the risk of blood-borne pathogens such as Hepatitis C, HIV, and bacterial infections, reduces sexually transmitted infections, and prevents overdoses,” said LMAS Harm Reduction Nurse Monica Eriksen, RN.

The mobile health van staff provide:

• Free and safe injection supplies, fentanyl test strips, and other syringe exchange services

• Naloxone (Narcan) training and distribution

• A safe, confidential, non-judgmental atmosphere

• Recovery coaching with a certified peer recovery coach

• Condom distribution • Hepatitis A and B, Tdap, and COVID-19 vaccines

• HIV and Hepatitis C rapid testing

• Basic wound care

• Improved physical and emotional health by providing education and support

• Linkage to medical care, housing, treatment, and other vital services

For more information, and to schedule the mobile health van to come to your location, contact the program manager directly by calling or texting 906-322-4444.

