Advertisement

LMAS District Health Department establishes Harm Reduction Program

(LMAS District Health Department logo)
(LMAS District Health Department logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing increase in opioid overdoses in Michigan, the LMAS District Health Department reported.

LMAS District Health Department has addressed this increase by creating the Harm Reduction Program. Harm reduction programs utilize evidence-based approaches that reduce the risks associated with substance use.

“Harm Reduction reduces the risk of blood-borne pathogens such as Hepatitis C, HIV, and bacterial infections, reduces sexually transmitted infections, and prevents overdoses,” said LMAS Harm Reduction Nurse Monica Eriksen, RN.

The mobile health van staff provide:

• Free and safe injection supplies, fentanyl test strips, and other syringe exchange services

• Naloxone (Narcan) training and distribution

• A safe, confidential, non-judgmental atmosphere

• Recovery coaching with a certified peer recovery coach

• Condom distribution • Hepatitis A and B, Tdap, and COVID-19 vaccines

• HIV and Hepatitis C rapid testing

• Basic wound care

• Improved physical and emotional health by providing education and support

• Linkage to medical care, housing, treatment, and other vital services

For more information, and to schedule the mobile health van to come to your location, contact the program manager directly by calling or texting 906-322-4444.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Heather Hiatt (left) stands with Emma Golfis (right)
Dickinson County students participate in pilot learning program
Sands Fire Department Chief Thomas Wahlstrom
International Firefighters Day: Celebrating volunteers across Upper Michigan
The Medical Care Access Coalition of Dickinson County is located in the basement of Dickinson...
A Medical Care Access Coalition looks to help decrease the cost of prescription medications
First responders search for a woman in Black River Falls.
UPDATE: Body found in Black River Falls near where a woman fell
Bark River-Harris School
High schooler wins logo design contest