Advertisement

Intoxicated man causing disturbances attempts to hide from police under a blanket

A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to...
A man in Maine attempted to hide from police by hiding under a blanket in a chair, according to the Belfast Police Department.(Belfast Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine did not have to use top of the line detective skills to find a suspect who was attempting to hide from them at a local inn.

The Belfast Police Department said officers were called to the Admiral Ocean Inn late Sunday night for the report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, they met up with Philip Dulude and removed him from the property. They also told him he would be arrested if he came back.

A few hours later, a sergeant with the department was checking the parking lot of the inn, where he found someone sitting in a chair and hiding under a blanket. When the sergeant pulled the blanket off, he found Dulude hiding under it.

The department says Dulude was then taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics
FILE - Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit
Over 115K Michigan TurboTax customers to receive refunds
Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Alissa Hunter and 3-year-old Kylie Doyle.
Mother and 3-year-old child die after drowning in motel pool