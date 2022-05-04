Advertisement

High schooler wins logo design contest

Bark River-Harris School
Bark River-Harris School(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bark River-Harris sophomore added a self-designed government logo to her portfolio.

In January, the Menominee County Road Commission could no longer ignore its need for a new logo. So, they held a competition for high schoolers in the area to design a new one. Over 100 designs were submitted by students at Menominee, Stephenson, and Bark River-Harris high schools.

Alison Kleiman won the competition with her logo featuring a map of the county. She hopes to use this experience to kickstart her career in graphic design.

“You see a design, a logo for everything. For every store you go to, for your devices, everything. There’s always a logo. That’s needed everywhere. That’s why I want to go into art,” said Kleiman.

The Bark River-Harris art department received a $500 grant from the Commission for winning the contest.

